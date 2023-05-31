Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Senior Prank Goes “Too Far”, Entire Class Sneaks Into Principal’s House at 1AM The 2023 graduating class of St. Andrews Episcopal Boarding school snuck into their principal's house at 1 AM for the "best senior prank ever." By Mustafa Gatollari May 31 2023, Updated 1:06 p.m. ET Source: TikTok

Finding the sweet spot between "getting somebody good" and "causing severe trauma" is the key to pulling off a great prank. And there seems to be a debate between whether or not this senior class went a little too far in pulling off this gag on their principal.

In a viral TikTok shared by Overtime, which was reposted from the @sasdelaware Instagram account on the widely-used social media platform, the 2023 senior high-school class graduating class of St. Andrew's Episcopal Boarding School thought it would be a good idea to sneak into the home of Ms. McGrath, their principal, at 1 AM as part of their prank.

A text overlay in the clip reads: "Best senior prank EVER" as a woman in a flannel robe can be seen walking into what appears to be the kitchen. She sees a bunch of people watching her, some of them laying on the floor, notices them, and quickly retreats behind the door.

Random chuckles can be heard coming from the class before she emerges from behind the door and says in a chipper tone: "Good morning little bunnies," which elicits a response from the principal.

"How many..." she asks before looking around the room to see the sheer number of people who've piled into her home: "Oh my God," she says.

"And all of you-" one of the students cuts her off, suggesting that she takes a walk around, "oh you two are in the most trouble," she says jokingly looking into her home before the video cuts out.

The account writes in a caption for the video: "Their entire senior class snuck into their principal’s house a 1 AM" And while the idea of a bunch of students sneaking into their principal's home so late at night may seem like a huge invasion of privacy, there were a number of folks who applauded the prank.

"THIS IS the best senior prank ever!," one TikToker wrote. Another remarked, "This has to be the best senior prank lmao" Someone else echoed the sentiment, writing: "I just want to see how the future seniors to come will top this. Best senior prank i've ever seen"

For many, the Principal's reaction to seeing her students told them all they needed to know about the positive relationship she has with the student body of her school: "it's obvious that she is quite loved, and that she loves them back."

One user saw this gig as an indication into the quality of work and care she puts into her job: "she must be the best principal ever"

Which is what a teacher who left a comment on the clip supported as well: "As a high school teacher of 17 years, this is adorable. Speaks to the rapport and relationship she has with the students at her school."

One question viewers might have upon seeing the video is who she was referring to when she remarked that there was someone who was in a lot of trouble.

