Oksana Baiul's Ex-Husband Now Has Custody of Their Child — What We Know About Carlo Farina Carlo used to work for Oksana, before they got married.

The Ukrainian Olympic figure skater and gold medalist Oksana Baiul officially split from her husband of 13 years. They finalized their divorce on Jan. 5, 2026.

Oksana's ex-husband, Carlo J. Farina, got primary custody of their 11-year-old daughter, Sophia. According to People, if Oksana wants to see their daughter and Carlo agrees, he will make "good faith efforts" to arrange it. Here's what we know about Carlo and the situation.



Who is Oksana Baiul's ex-husband, Carlo Farina?

Carlo Farina studied international business, fashion design, and fine arts at Thomas Jefferson University before studying international business and public relations at Rider University, per Us Weekly. He runs his own business, Carlo J. Farina Co., which he founded in 1988. Us Weekly reports that Carlo manages oil and gas as well as entertainment assets. He works with live entertainment productions for film and TV.

Before Carlo and Oksana were married, Carlo was Oksana's personal manager and fought against WME on her behalf. Oksana said that WME took advantage of her beginning at age 16. Carlo is now the CEO of the Champions on Ice Tour, which is going to have a residency in Las Vegas. He moved to the city recently with their daughter, per Us Weekly.

Carlo got primary custody of their daughter, Sophia.

When Carlo filed for divorce from Oksana in June 2025, he asked for sole custody with Oksana getting "supervised visitation" because of an alleged “history of extreme physical, emotional, mental, and verbal abuse" toward Carlo, per documents obtained by Us Weekly. Carlo said that the alleged abuse was captured on cameras in their home. He presented the videos in court, but Oksana said that the videos showed him abusing her, instead.

Carlo also accused Oksana of being "psychologically abusive" towards their daughter. Oksana denied Carlo's allegations against her, but they reached an agreement after a few weeks. Oksana said she would enroll in anger management classes and get tested for drugs and alcohol to ensure that she stays sober, according to People.

In a Facebook post, Oksana shared about her split from Carlo and her daughter. She wrote, "Divorce is hard enough, but when there is a child involved, they must be the priority. As a mother, I ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we move forward building our new future."

In 2015, Oksana told the Tribuana that her struggles with alcohol began when she started doing ice skating tours. "Except myself, nearly all the figure skaters on the bus were grown-ups, and it was full of alcohol. Most of the skaters were Russians and Americans, and they all drank," she explained, adding, "That’s when I tried it. I was very young, with no one to teach me the right. I thought it was the norm, ’cause as a teenager you don’t want to break away from the majority."

In December 2025, Oksana posted a Facebook video holding one of her sobriety chips. "I chose my present for myself," she says, holding the chip up to the camera. "And I do enjoy that present, very much so," she added.