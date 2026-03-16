Elderly Doordasher Spotted on Doorbell Gets $930,000 to Retire "This was a task for him." By Mustafa Gatollari Updated March 16 2026, 3:23 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @savetheweens931

Doorbell cameras spot a lot of terrifying, frustrating, and unbelievable incidents. From porch pirates running up to homes to steal new deliveries, to people having close encounters with creepy stalkers, there's no shortage of viral clips popping up online. These omnipresent pieces of home security tech have even captured DoorDash drivers stealing customers' meals.

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And TikTok user Brittany Smith (@savetheweens931) went viral for a DoorDash doorbell camera clip of her own, but for a much different reason. After ordering Starbucks to be delivered to her home utilizing the popular meal delivery application, she saw on her home's doorbell camera that the driver delivering her beverages was an elderly man.

In the video, the gentleman can be seen taking his time up the few steps to her porch, supporting his weight on a banister as he does so. The clip is short and is over after a few seconds: the man drops the order down on the ground before it comes to an end.

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@savetheweens931 Tik tok I need your help!!!! Help me find this precious man! He delivered Starbucks to my house today but I need to find him because why is he door dashing at this age! He’s so precious just look at him! He should be retired living his best life😭😭😭 his name is Richard according to the app and this is the Manchester, Tennessee area! #Tennessee#helpmefindhim #letshelphimretire #pleaseshare ♬ original sound - savetheweens931 Source: TikTok | @savetheweens931

Concerned about seeing someone struggle to complete a DoorDash order, Brittany wondered why someone his age would be performing gig work. In a caption for the post, she implored other folks on the application to help her narrow down who the delivery driver was.

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She wrote: "I need your help! Help me find this precious man! He delivered Starbucks to my house today but I need to find him because why is he DoorDashing at this age! He's so precious just look at him! He should be retired living his best life. His name is Richard according to the app and this is the Manchester, Tennessee area!"

It didn't take long for Brittany's video to accrue a sizable number of views on the popular social media application: 52 million in under a week. Additionally, folks discovered the man was Richard Pulley, and Brittany launched a GoFundMe for the man.

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@savetheweens931 The moment you have all been waiting for! The full 10 minute conversation we had with reporters. We won’t 2 hours talking and this man is a gem! Grandpa Richard is a funny man! We laughed and had the best lunch❤️ I did not do this.. YALL DID THIS FOR HIM!!!! Thank you all for donating, sharing, reposting and helping get this man the attention he deserves!!! ♬ original sound - savetheweens931 Source: TikTok | @savetheweens931

Titled "Give Richard a Chance to Rest Again," the campaign soared. She set the cap at $1.1 million, and as of this writing, donations poured in from all over, and now sits at $932,601. In the GoFundMe's description, Brittany shared that she had a chance to speak with Richard and learn why he was performing deliveries for DoorDash.

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He said that after "his wife was fired from her job (at no fault of her own)," he needed to get extra money to help make ends meet. Their monthly bills, along with medication, leave them with nothing in the bank. In the GoFundMe page, Brittany shared a screenshot of Richard delivering her Starbucks order.

Richard and his wife Brenda's story caught on, and the pair chatted with reporters from local NBC affiliate WSMV. He spoke about the fundraising efforts, stating that he never expected such a surge in activity. Furthermore, he said that he appreciated "every one of" the individuals who donated.

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He added that the money has been "taking a lot of pressure off of us and making life livable once again." Brenda added that finding work after she was fired from her job was a difficult prospect. "When you're past your mid-seventies, there's not exactly a line of people waiting to hire you.

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Brena added that he was stunned by the sheer number of donations. "It's just really difficult to believe that there's that many people that are that generous to try and help us. People that don't even know us. I just can't believe that someone would be that caring to set this up for us."

The interview highlighting Richard and Brenda's story took place over a two-hour lunch, according to a follow-up video Brittany uploaded to her TikTok account. In another post, the TikTok user addressed some of the speculation surrounding her clip by other folks online.

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@savetheweens931 Yall! He’s even more precious in person!!! And hilarious! Once I get home and settled in I will be posting more so stay tuned! We will also be on several news channels ❤️#Tennessee #letshelphimretire #pleaseshare #gofundmeforrichard ♬ original sound - savetheweens931 Source: TikTok | @savetheweens931

Namely, that she had something to gain from posting the Ring Doorbell clip because Richard was her grandfather. The DoorDash delivery driver and his wife laughed at this claim, clarifying that he wasn't related to Brittany at all.

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Brittany also shared that she was sent money through Venmo and CashApp for Richard, and that the amounts totaled to $1,900. She cashed out the money and handed the bills to the couple right then and there. After counting out the money, she handed it over to Brenda.