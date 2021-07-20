Oliver Daemen Is 18 and Headed to Space Thanks to His Father's Deep Pockets

When Bezos takes off on July 20, he'll be accompanied for his flight by his brother Mark, Wally Funk, an 82-year-old pilot, and Oliver Daemen , a Dutch 18-year-old who joined the flight at the last minute. Oliver is a recent high school grad, and he replaced the winner of an auction who paid $28 million for a spot onboard Blue Origins' New Shepard. The auction winner, who wished to remain anonymous, will be part of a future launch and was unable to fly because of scheduling conflicts.

Blue Origin has called Oliver their first paying customer, and explained that “he was a participant in the auction and had secured a seat on the second flight.”

“We moved him up when this seat on the first flight became available,” the company continued. When he takes off, Oliver will become the youngest person to ever travel in space.