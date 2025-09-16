Olivia Colman Is Open About Trying To Balance Her Family and Work Life With Three Kids Olivia Colman welcomed her youngest child in 2015. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 16 2025, 4:13 p.m. ET Source: Mega

To some fans, Olivia Colman might be the "Queen Mother" thanks to her role in The Crown, but in real life, she has three children who actually call her mom. Despite having a decades-long career in acting, Olivia has managed to find the time to get married and have kids, so who are her children and are they in the business too?

Like any working mother, and that goes double for one who has to travel for different movie and TV roles, Olivia has had to manage work and motherhood simultaneously. It's a delicate balance that takes time, but it's also something she has spoken about over the years. Naturally, people want to know more about Olivia's home life and the family she appears to try and keep out of the spotlight as much as she can.

Source: Mega

Olivia Colman has three children.

According to People, Olivia has three kids. Her oldest son, Finn, was born in 2005, and her second oldest, Hall, was born in 2007. The youngest member of the family, Olivia's daughter, was welcomed by Olivia and her husband in 2015. However, unlike Olivia's oldest kids, she has kept her daughter's name private. This is likely because she is much younger than her older brothers.

It doesn't look like Olivia's children have followed in her acting footsteps yet, or if they intend to at all. They also don't have public social media accounts, and to be fair, Olivia doesn't either. She did mention her kids briefly while accepting her Best Actress Awards at the ____ Oscars, saying, "To my kids who are at home and watching, well, if you're not, then, well done, but I sort of hope you are. This is not going to happen again."

In November 2023, Olivia opened up to British Vogue about moving to the country for a quieter life with her family. She admitted that part of what prompted her and her family's move was the amount of paparazzi she faced in London while doing something as simple as taking her kids to school.

"I love being at home," Olivia told the outlet. "I rarely take jobs away." She added that, at the time, she was "trying to say no more often to have a bigger gap between jobs." As a result, Olivia and her family have been able to have a much quieter life when she isn't working, and she can keep her family life separate from her working one.

Speaking of awesome pregnant women doing cool stuff, here’s 8 month pregnant Olivia Colman as badass agent Angela Burr in The Night Manager pic.twitter.com/Rc0tQdaBSR — ˣ ˣ olivia colman’s tattoo✨ (@oliviacolwoman) February 14, 2023

Olivia Colman met her husband in college.

Olivia and her husband, Ed Sinclair, met at Cambridge University. She shared details of the beginning of their relationship with Daily Mail and joked that Ed "dried up" as an actor early on. Instead, he is a writer and producer. And, Olivia told the outlet, he is better suited for those kinds of roles in the business anyway.