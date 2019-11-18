Already Binged 'The Crown' Season 3? Here's Everything We Know About Season 4

It's been all of one day since The Crown dropped its third season on Netflix, and we've already binge-watched the entire thing. Can you blame us? It's been nearly two years since we finished the captivating second season.

But now that we've got the inside look at Olivia Colman's bold portrayal of Queen Elizabeth, we're already ready to learn all about the next season. Here's everything we know about Season 4 of The Crown so far!

Have they started filming Season 4 of The Crown? Luckily for fans, we do know that Season 4 of The Crown is already in production. In April, the show took to Twitter to give a hint about it when introducing one of the actresses for the fourth season. "Emma Corrin will play Lady Diana Spencer in The Crown Season Four. Filming will begin later this year," the tweet said.

We then found out that Netflix started producing Season 4 of The Crown some time in late August or early September based on a tweet from the account announcing the casting of Margaret Thatcher. "Gillian Anderson will play Margaret Thatcher in The Crown Season 4, now in production," a Sept. 7 tweet from the show read at the time.

So, when does The Crown Season 4 premiere? Even though we know Season 4 of The Crown is now in production, at this time it has not yet been revealed when the season will become available on Netflix. Historically, Season 1 premiered on Nov. 4, 2016, Season 2 on Dec. 8, 2017, and Season 3 on Nov. 17, 2019. That said, perhaps we can expect to see Season 4 in November or December of 2020. Here's hoping the show doesn't take another two-year break and push the release to 2021.

Source: Sophie Mutevelian / Netflix

Which cast members will appear on The Crown Season 4? The Crown really shook things up when they switched out every cast member after two memorable seasons with a brand-new set of faces. Fortunately, though, this cast will remain in the fourth season since the show swaps them out every two seasons to take on a new time frame in the Queen's reign.

That said, you can expect to see Olivia as the Queen, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, Ben Daniels as Antony Armstrong-Jones, and Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles.

Source: Getty Images

But what's really exciting is the addition of new cast members who will play notable members of the royal family and beyond. Gillian Anderson will play prime minister Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corin will play everyone's favorite Princess Diana.

"Beyond excited and honored to be joining The Crown for its fourth season," the actress said in a statement. "I have been glued to the show since the first episode and to think I’m now joining this incredibly talented acting family is just surreal." She added, "Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To be given the chance to explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity, and I will strive to do her justice!"

What will The Crown Season 4 be about? It's been said that the fourth season will focus on Margaret Thatcher's time as Prime Minister, which lasted from 1979 until 1990. That said, we can expect to see the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, which happened in 1981, the births of Prince Harry and Prince William, and more. When comparing the third and fourth seasons, Olivia said: "It’s interesting because, Series 3, for me, was like doing a historical piece."

Source: Sophie Mutevelian / Netflix