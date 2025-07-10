What’s Going on with Olivia Munn’s Mom? Inside the Details Shared by the Actor In March 2024, Olivia publicly revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023. By Danielle Jennings Published July 10 2025, 11:31 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@oliviamunn

Celebrities are very familiar with practically every detail of their lives being dissected and splashed across headlines without their approval. However, there are also instances where they choose to share private information with their fans, which is what Olivia Munn decided to do in regards to revealing her mom’s health status.

In March 2024, Olivia publicly revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023, and as a result, she decided to have a double mastectomy, according to the BBC.

What’s going on with Olivia Munn’s mom?

On Wednesday, July 9, Olivia confirmed via an Instagram post that her mother, Kim Munn, was diagnosed with breast cancer two years after her own battle. “My mother was diagnosed with breast cancer,” her post read. “You may know that when I talk about my own battle with cancer, I bring up the Lifetime Risk Assessment test that saved my life. I never would’ve predicted it would save my mom’s life as well.”

“Shortly after, my mother was diagnosed with stage 1 Her2 breast cancer,” Olivia continued. “She has since completed 12 rounds of chemo and will continue monthly Herceptin transfusions until this fall. From my mom being there after my double mastectomy to me being there after hers. From me having to find an oncologist, to my mom and I sharing one. I can tell you this: Going through cancer is really hard. But there’s something about watching a loved one go through it that is even more heartbreaking.”

“My mom’s husband, Sam, and I learned everything we could about Her2, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, cold caps … I spent many nights taking care of my mom when the chemo became too much, wishing I could fight the fight for her, even if only for a day to give her a little break,” Olivia shared of taking care of her mother. “It’s no small feat to realize you can’t do it for them. To anyone out there who is taking care of someone or has made it their profession to do so, thank you. These gifts can feel near impossible without you,” she wrote.

The Your Friends and Neighbors star ended the post by commenting on her mother's bravery. “I want to say how proud I am of my mom. She’s handled all of this with bravery and humor while still driving us crazy.”

What is the current status of Olivia’s health?

While being honored at the TIME Women of the Year gala in February 2025, Olivia provided an update to her condition after undergoing five surgeries following her initial diagnosis.