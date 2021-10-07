Most of the Main Characters in 'On My Block' Are Teens, But How Old Are the Actors in Real Life?

The fourth and final season of On My Block came out on Netflix on Oct. 4, and viewers are slowly saying goodbye to Cesar, Monse, Ruby, Jamal, Jasmine, and their family members.

When Season 1 debuted in March 2018, the aforementioned kids were just beginning their high school experiences. Though most of the main actors were portraying teenagers on the show, they were already at least several years older than their characters.

How old are the actors from On My Block? Read on to find out how the ages of the lead stars now.