'On My Block' Is Ending With Season 4, but a Spin-off Is on the Way

After Season 3 of On My Block concluded with a cliffhanger showing the characters two years in the future, fans are relieved that the Netflix series has officially returned for a fourth season.

In the final moments of Season 3, viewers saw Monse (Sierra Capri ) hanging out with her new classmates after transferring to a private school.

Since its 2018 premiere, the teen dramedy has earned critical and fan acclaim for featuring a wide range of characters and storylines. On My Block takes place in the fictional Freeridge neighborhood of L.A., and it follows a group of four best friends and their extended families.

Though the third season finale left a lot of things up in the air for the characters, Season 4 will be the last one for On My Block.

The finale scene indicated that Jamal (Brett Gray) had seemingly ended his friendship with Ruby (Jason Genao) in favor of being a popular member of the football team. The most jaw-dropping moment in the flash-forward revealed that Cesar (Diego Tinoco) is the leader of the Santos gang.

Why is Netflix canceling 'On My Block'?

Less than a year after the third season debuted on the streamer in March 2020, Netflix announced that On My Block had been renewed for a fourth and final season. Season 4 follows the main characters through the rest of their time in high school, which provides a natural ending point for the plot. Because the series has been a top performer for Netflix (it was the most binge-watched show on the streamer in 2018) and it has received critical acclaim as well, some fans have wondered why it is ending after four seasons.

Netflix has not shared why exactly On My Block is concluding, but it could have something to do with the salary negotiations that took place for the main actors before Season 3. Sierra Capri, Diego Tinoco, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, and Jessica Marie Garcia (who plays Jasmine), negotiated higher salaries after the first two seasons proved to be successful. According to The Hollywood Reporter, those five main stars went from making $20,000 per episode to earning $81,250 per episode for the third season.

Source: Netflix

The deal also included raises for any future seasons. For a fourth season, those five actors would each make $850,000 total (or $85,000 per episode). They would have made $1.05 million each for a potential fifth season.

On My Block is from a lower-budget division of Netflix, and each episode reportedly cost around $2 million to make during the first two seasons, per Deadline. With the central stars earning more and more each season, Netflix may have decided to wrap up the show before the their per-episode salaries hit six figures. Though the popular teen series is ending, viewers don't have to say goodbye to Freeridge for good.