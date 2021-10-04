'On My Block' Is Ending With Season 4, but a Spin-off Is on the Way

'On My Block' Is Ending With Season 4, but a Spin-off Is on the WayBy Shannon Raphael
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for On My Block Season 3.
After Season 3 of On My Block concluded with a cliffhanger showing the characters two years in the future, fans are relieved that the Netflix series has officially returned for a fourth season.
Since its 2018 premiere, the teen dramedy has earned critical and fan acclaim for featuring a wide range of characters and storylines. On My Block takes place in the fictional Freeridge neighborhood of L.A., and it follows a group of four best friends and their extended families.
In the final moments of Season 3, viewers saw Monse (Sierra Capri) hanging out with her new classmates after transferring to a private school.
The finale scene indicated that Jamal (Brett Gray) had seemingly ended his friendship with Ruby (Jason Genao) in favor of being a popular member of the football team. The most jaw-dropping moment in the flash-forward revealed that Cesar (Diego Tinoco) is the leader of the Santos gang.
Though the third season finale left a lot of things up in the air for the characters, Season 4 will be the last one for On My Block.
Why is Netflix canceling 'On My Block'?
Less than a year after the third season debuted on the streamer in March 2020, Netflix announced that On My Block had been renewed for a fourth and final season. Season 4 follows the main characters through the rest of their time in high school, which provides a natural ending point for the plot.
Because the series has been a top performer for Netflix (it was the most binge-watched show on the streamer in 2018) and it has received critical acclaim as well, some fans have wondered why it is ending after four seasons.
Netflix has not shared why exactly On My Block is concluding, but it could have something to do with the salary negotiations that took place for the main actors before Season 3.
Sierra Capri, Diego Tinoco, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, and Jessica Marie Garcia (who plays Jasmine), negotiated higher salaries after the first two seasons proved to be successful. According to The Hollywood Reporter, those five main stars went from making $20,000 per episode to earning $81,250 per episode for the third season.
The deal also included raises for any future seasons. For a fourth season, those five actors would each make $850,000 total (or $85,000 per episode). They would have made $1.05 million each for a potential fifth season.
On My Block is from a lower-budget division of Netflix, and each episode reportedly cost around $2 million to make during the first two seasons, per Deadline. With the central stars earning more and more each season, Netflix may have decided to wrap up the show before the their per-episode salaries hit six figures.
Though the popular teen series is ending, viewers don't have to say goodbye to Freeridge for good.
Netflix has ordered an 'On My Block' spin-off series entitled 'Freeridge.'
In March 2020, just before Season 3 came out on streamer, Netflix signed a multi-year deal with Lauren Iungerich for more exclusive content. She is the co-creator of On My Block, and she also serves as an executive producer, a director, and a writer on the show as well.
The deal will commence with a female-driven On My Block spin-off called Freeridge. The spin-off comes from On My Block co-creators Lauren Iungerich, Jeremy Haft, and Eddie Gonzalez. Co-producer Jamie Uyeshiro and co-executive producer Jamie Dooner will work on Freeridge as well.
The spin-off will follow a new set of characters. (It is unclear at this time if any of the On My Block personalities will reprise their roles.) A premiere date has not yet been announced, and information about the cast has not been made public either.
"Some of the greatest comments we've heard about On My Block were from fans telling us that they felt seen and represented," Eddie, Jamie, and Jeremy said in a statement. "As we embark on Freeridge, a more female-driven show, we will continue to invest in authentic characters that represent our passionate audience. ... Oh, and there may be gnomies."
The fourth and final season of On My Block is available to stream on Netflix now.