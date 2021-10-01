Done With the Santos Gang? Julio Macias Teases Spooky's Fate in Season 4 of 'On My Block' (EXCLUSIVE)

The hit Netflix series On My Block is set to conclude with a fourth and final season on Oct. 4, but the Freeridge High teens and their loved ones have plenty to settle before viewers say goodbye. The dramedy follows a group of teenagers in South Central L.A. whose long-standing friendships are put to the test as they navigate high school, violence among rival gangs, and the battle over who gets the RollerWorld money.

The final moments of the Season 3 finale featured a time jump two years in the future — and not all of the beloved characters were in a good place. Though Ruby (Jason Genao) and Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia) are together in the future, neither is still friends with Jamal (Brett Gray). Meanwhile, Monse (Sierra Capri) transferred to a private school, where she made new friends.

Source: Netflix

The most shocking moment in the time jump sequence features the Diaz brothers, Oscar (aka Spooky, played by Julio Macias) and Cesar (Diego Tinoco). While Oscar is expecting a baby with an unknown significant other and he appears to be out of the Santos gang, Cesar is now involved in that life. The final season commences after the events in the time jump, and viewers will get to see how it all ends for the former Freeridge High best friends.

Ahead of the Season 4 premiere, Julio Macias spoke exclusively with Distractify about saying goodbye to both the show and to his character. He also hinted at whether the series finale will answer all of fans' burning questions.

Julio Macias said that Oscar, aka Spooky, is "doing his best" to be done with the Santos gang in Season 4. Though it seems as if Oscar has completely changed his trajectory and moved on from his past as the leader of the Santos, Julio teased that his character will face some difficulty and temptation in Season 4. After all, Oscar's brother is now in charge. Source: Netflix Article continues below advertisement "The idea of one foot in and one foot out is very prevalent in the community. It's very, very rare that you have someone just completely leave without any sort of connection in their back pocket," Julio shared exclusively with Distractify. "I think that Oscar is doing his best to leave everything behind." Oscar may face some challenges in the fourth season, but Julio noted that fans will get to see him remove the "suit of armor" and "find and reclaim who he was" before he got involved with the Santos. The 31-year-old actor shared that he had a "very strong emotional response" to reading the Season 4 scripts and that the writers did a "phenomenal job" showing Oscar's growth. "When I first auditioned for [On My Block] and read the pilot episode, I would never have dreamed to play this character for this long, and to have him reach this point in his life," Julio added. "I was very emotionally invested in what they wrote this year, and I think the fans will be as well." Article continues below advertisement Though the cast and the crew got the opportunity to work on a final season and give the characters proper send-offs, Julio still isn't ready to part with Oscar. "I haven't completely said goodbye to him just yet," the Netflix star said. "I've held him very close for a very long time." Source: Netflix Article continues below advertisement