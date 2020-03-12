We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
what-happened-to-monse-mom-on-my-block-1584033824646.jpg
Source: Netflix

Monse's Relationship With Her Mom Takes a Devastating Turn in 'On My Block'

By

Since Season 1 of On My Block, character Monse Finnie has consistently had one of the most interesting and complex storylines. 

The teen’s fraught relationship with her biological mom, who abandoned her and her dad when Monse was just 3 years old, reached its uncomfortable crescendo in Season 2 — or so we thought. As it turns out, the Netflix drama’s writers had more darkness in store for Julia Whitman.

WARNING: Major Season 3 spoilers ahead!

What happened to Monse’s mom in 'On My Block'?

Julia, who changed her name from Selena Finnie after leaving Monse and Monty behind, tragically takes her own life in the new season, which premiered on March 11. The suicide comes after Monse discovered that her mother lied about Monty to her upper-class friends in Brentwood, claiming he abused his daughter.