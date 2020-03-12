We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
mallory-james-mahoney-on-my-block-1-1584043838578.jpg
Source: Getty

Mallory James Mahoney Plays Ainsley in Season 3 of 'On My Block'

By

What's the strangest thing you've ever encountered in high school? For the cast of On My Block, an average day involves compiling a loosely Mean Girls-inspired, fluff-covered bulletin showing criminal mastermind, Lil' Ricky's whereabouts; digging up a grave; or seeking refuge from a suspiciously vigilant crush. Season 3 features a few new characters, though none as striking as Ainsley. Played by Mallory James Mahoney, the child prodigy is set to make life even harder for the young investigators. 

So, who is Mallory James Mahoney?

Mallory James Mahoney's name will ring familiar to the viewers of Bunk'd, a comedy TV show the Texan actress has been a part of since 2018. On the show, Mallory plays Destiny Baker, a confident young woman with a keen interest in everything fashion and beauty-related. She is equally passionate about maintaining a good appearance as she is about protecting her friends.  