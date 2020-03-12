Mallory James Mahoney Plays Ainsley in Season 3 of 'On My Block'

Much like Ainsley's character, Mallory has been busy building a lucrative career in show business for almost as long as she can remember. Having joined her first theatre group at the age of 5, she rose to the top with record speed, booking her first serious role by the time she turned 9. As she told Texas Lifestyle Mag, she is currently coached by Cathryn Sullivan, the mastermind who helped Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and the like to kick-start their careers.