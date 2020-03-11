'On My Block's [SPOILER] Gets the Best Character Arc in Season 3

Season 3 of On My Block has seen a tumultuous shift in the gang's relationships with each other, and Oscar 'Spooky' Diaz, played by Julio Macias, has promised to be a character to watch out for this season.

This show is no stranger to killing off its characters. Ruby's cousin, Olivia, met her demise early in Season 1, and Monse's mother also met her early end midway through Season 3. So when Spooky was faced with the odds ahead of him, it didn't look too good. Does Spooky die in Season 3?