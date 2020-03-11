We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
spooky-1583955212263.jpg
Source: Netflix

'On My Block's [SPOILER] Gets the Best Character Arc in Season 3

By

Season 3 of On My Block has seen a tumultuous shift in the gang's relationships with each other, and Oscar 'Spooky' Diaz, played by Julio Macias, has promised to be a character to watch out for this season.

This show is no stranger to killing off its characters. Ruby's cousin, Olivia, met her demise early in Season 1, and Monse's mother also met her early end midway through Season 3. So when Spooky was faced with the odds ahead of him, it didn't look too good. Does Spooky die in Season 3?

Spooky is kidnapped in Episode 7 of 'On My Block.'

Season 3 saw the Santos butting heads with a new gang, 19th Street. Just because the Prophet$ are gone didn't mean the Santos' trouble had stopped.