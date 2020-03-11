We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Netflix

'On My Block' Season 3 Reveals [SPOILER] Is the Kidnapper!

Following that heartbreaking Season 1 finale that saw Olivia shot and killed at her own quinceañera, On My Block fans shouldn't have been too surprised that the second season also ended with a crazy cliffhanger. 

Wait, what happened in Season 2? Here is a recap in case you need a quick refresher — and warning, spoilers ahead!