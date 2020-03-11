'On My Block' Season 3 Reveals [SPOILER] Is the Kidnapper!

Through 10 episodes of Season 2, we see the childhood friends come up with the perfect plan to use the RollerWorld money to buy Cesar's safety, and also get Oscar aka Spooky and the rest of the Santos to forgive him for not shooting Latrelle.

Unfortunately, by the end, it looked like life in Freeridge was finally more than Monse could bear and she had decided to attend boarding school thousands of miles away. However, that didn't happen — and she was abducted in broad daylight along with Cesar, Ruby, and Jamal.