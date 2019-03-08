'On My Block's Diego Tinoco Is Our Newfound Latino Crush

When we first meet Diego Tinoco's character, Cesar Diaz, on On My Block, the 14-year-old is about to enter high school with his best friends. He thinks he has the world figured out and has even mapped out his life: graduate high school, go to college, become an architect.

But his life turned upside down when his brother Spooky was released from prison and Cesar got roped into a gang. We saw him struggle with normal everyday high school things while simultaneously navigating the very adult, very violent world of LA gangs, but luckily he's always had his best friends by his side and his girlfriend Monse to help him out.

Source: Netflix

So, what's going to happen to Cesar in Season 2? Season 1 ended with a super big cliffhanger, as we witnessed a shooting at Olivia's quinceañera, where Ruby and Olivia were fighting for their lives and Ruby got shot because of a gang hit that was meant for Cesar.

Although the teaser ahead of Season 2, which comes to Netflix on March 29, doesn't give a lot away, we do see neighborhood memorials to various victims of gang violence, many of whom were babies and died too soon.

Source: Netflix

Then, we cut to Ruby's crying family and Ruby in a casket — but there's a twist because his eyes open at the very last second and so there's still hope that both Cesar and Ruby make it out of the shootings relatively fine.

So, who dies in On My Block? It's unclear who — if anyone — dies after the gang shooting at Olivia's quinceañera, but fans aren't really holding back when it comes to the character they definitely want to see killed off. Twitter learned during last season that although Olivia is meant to be a Mexican character whose parents get deported, she's actually played by a white actress, Ronni Hawk.

Source: Netflix

This fact infuriated the masses, and things got even more heated when people dug through her old tweets to find she had actually supported our 45th president. Not a good look, Ronni! Over on Twitter, On My Block fans are celebrating her character's death, writing "Glad to see they killed Olivia, aka the faux Latina and Trump supporter, off On My Block."

Diego didn't have an easy start in Hollywood, but his career is now taking off. For half-Ecuadorian, half-Mexican Diego, his dreams of becoming an actor started at a very young age. He flew to LA for his first meeting with an agent at 11, and though that didn't work out, he tried again at 16 and quickly landed his role as Cesar on the Netflix show!

Source: Instagram

As he tells it, he "risked everything for the chance of nothing. Left my life back home to try and start a new one someplace else. Straight out of high school, with nothing but a dream and a passion for it. I've lost a lot of great people, but have also met a whole ton of incredible souls."

"I feel so incredibly blessed and this feeling is still so surreal and bewildering," he continued. "Honored and proud to have accomplished all this my first year out in LA. Only want to continue to strive and grow as an artist and contribute good things as a human being. Love this cast with all my heart."

Source: Instagram

Follow the heartthrob on social media. Diego, who grew up speaking Spanish as his first language, says it took him a long time to realize "how much [Latinos] weren't represented in the TV community because you're like, 'This is normal for the main star of the show to have blonde hair and blue eyes.' So it's crazy to, like, be one of the main characters on the show, being Latino and I think it's tremendous for Netflix and cool of the writers to have created."