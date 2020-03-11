We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Meet the Actress Who Plays Jamal's Girlfriend Kendra in Season 3 of 'On My Block'

The core four are back! 

Netflix finally released new episodes of the teen-centric comedy On My Block. And, much to fans' surprise, there is a new addition to the group! In Season 3 of the coming-of-age series, audiences get to meet  Jamal Turner's (Brett Gray) new girlfriend. 

Yes, we're talking about an actual human girl, not the gnome he named Juanita, which he sadly returned to Chivo last season.

Jamal's new love interest in the series, who he initially thinks is a Prophet, is named Kendra (Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson). The homeschooled teen is the complete opposite of Jamal and looks at life from a clinical perspective. 