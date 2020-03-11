Meet the Actress Who Plays Jamal's Girlfriend Kendra in Season 3 of 'On My Block'

The core four are back!

Netflix finally released new episodes of the teen-centric comedy On My Block. And, much to fans' surprise, there is a new addition to the group! In Season 3 of the coming-of-age series, audiences get to meet Jamal Turner's (Brett Gray) new girlfriend.

Yes, we're talking about an actual human girl, not the gnome he named Juanita, which he sadly returned to Chivo last season.