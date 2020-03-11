Are 'On My Block' Co-Stars Diego Tinoco and Sierra Capri a Real-Life Couple?

Resident On My Block couple Cesar Diaz and Monse Finnie broke our hearts at the end of Season 2 when they once again went their separate ways following the whole Paula scandal. But it’s clear to fans that these two are endgame despite their complicated dating history.

In fact, the chemistry between actors Diego Tinoco and Sierra Capri is so intense that many viewers have questioned whether the pair is an item off-screen, as well.