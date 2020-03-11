We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
date 2020-03-11

Are 'On My Block' Co-Stars Diego Tinoco and Sierra Capri a Real-Life Couple?

By

Resident On My Block couple Cesar Diaz and Monse Finnie broke our hearts at the end of Season 2 when they once again went their separate ways following the whole Paula scandal. But it’s clear to fans that these two are endgame despite their complicated dating history.

In fact, the chemistry between actors Diego Tinoco and Sierra Capri is so intense that many viewers have questioned whether the pair is an item off-screen, as well.

Are Diego Tinoco and Sierra Capri dating?

Sadly, the dynamic duo isn’t hooking up in real life, but the co-stars do have a lot of (platonic) love and respect for each other. "Sierra is such a great actress. Working with her, instantly we can just jump into it," Diego told Teen Vogue of the 21-year-old. 