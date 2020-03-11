We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Can We Talk About Our Crush on 'On the Block' Oscar "Spooky" Diaz?

By

Every so often, whether in real life or on television, we find ourselves ridiculously attracted to someone we shouldn't be into. In the case of Netflix's On My Block, that crush is none other than tatted gang leader Oscar "Spooky" Diaz (Julio Macias), who we meet in Season 1 as soon as he's released from prison.

Over the past three seasons, our problematic crush has only increased. While Oscar encouraged his brother Cesar to join the Santos gang in the first season, and even showed viewers a more tender and protective side of Spooky, the second season was a bit more rocky.