'On the Verge' Isn't Julie Delpy and Alexia Landau's First Time Working Together

Over the years, viewers have grown attached to ensemble shows featuring close-knit groups of female friends like Girlfriends, Sex and the City , and Girlfriends Guide to Divorce. While women are often pitted against each other for the sake of drama on programs, the aforementioned shows place female friendships and loyalties to one another at the forefront.

The cast of the Netflix original is star-studded. Read on to find out where you've seen the main actors before.

The latest ensemble series to grab attention is Netflix 's On the Verge . The 12-episode first season centers around a group of four women (Yasmin, Ell, Justine, and Anne). They are all in their forties, and they are each going through significant changes — either romantically, with their kids, or in their jobs.

Who is in the 'On the Verge' cast?

The four main stars have a natural rapport with one another on the show, which makes their on-screen friend group seem all the more believable. Julie Delpy stars as Justine on the show, and she also directed and wrote On the Verge. The French-American actress is best known for playing Céline alongside Ethan Hawke (who played her love interest, Jesse) in the Before movie trilogy.

She was also a screenwriter for the latter two movies in the trilogy. The third film in the series, Before Midnight (2013), was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. Her other notable roles include Europa Europa (1990), An American Werewolf in Paris (1997), 2 Days in Paris (2007), and 2 Days in New York (2012).

Julie's On the Verge co-star, Elizabeth Shue (Anne) also has a long film history. The actress made her on-screen film debut in the 1984 sports classic, The Karate Kid. Elizabeth starred in Adventures in Babysitting, and the second and third installments in the Back to the Future franchise. She reprised her role from The Karate Kid in the third season of Cobra Kai. Her regular TV roles include The Boys and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

Another woman in the On the Verge friend group is Yasmin, who is played by Sarah Jones. She previously appeared in the films Marriage Story (2019) and The Incredible Jessica James (2017) and on an episode of Broad City. The inner circle is rounded out with Alexia Landeau character, Ell. The French star starred alongside Julie in 2 Days in Paris and 2 Days in New York. The pair played sisters in both films.

She also portrayed Comtesse de la Londe in the 2006 historical drama, Marie Antoinette. Some of her other film credits include Gossip (2000) and Riding Around in Cars with Boys (2001). Alexia had a regular role on the series, The Path, as well. On the Verge also stars Mathieu Demy as Justine's husband, Martin. Jane Fonda's son, Troy Garity, plays George. Friends alum Giovanni Ribisi appears as Jerry in the Netflix series too.

