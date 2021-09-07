Netflix Could Give 'Q-Force' Another Season if Fans Are Lucky

Gay James Bond is here to save the day, you guys. At least that's how Agent Mary from Netflix's Q-Force is thought of by fans. But after its 10-episode first season, which premiered to mixed reviews from critics and fans, will there be a Season 2 of Q-Force?

Q-Force follows Agent Mary and his merry band of federal agents from the LGBTQ community. Together, they save the day and bring the laughs while doing it.

The show is an animated series produced by Michael Schur, who also worked on the U.S. version of The Office. Q-Force is made for adults, and if you like other TV-MA cartoons, it doesn't disappoint.