'Only Murders in the Building' Is a Crime Comedy That You May Want to Keep Away From Kids

Parents might believe that a series that combines crime and comedy into one would be OK for their children to stream. Although crime can be a bit morbid and gory, adding the element of comedy works to balance out disturbing elements, or completely take them out of the equation. So, it’s no surprise that Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building has piqued tons of interest on social media.

Starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building follows the trio as they discover that they can finally bring their passion for true crime and the podcast All Is Not OK in Oklahoma to life. After a murder takes place in their swanky Upper West Side co-op, they set out to document their journey into the unknown. While the storyline does seem to fall on the safe side, parents are still a little apprehensive.

So, is Only Murders in the Building appropriate for kids? Read on to find out.