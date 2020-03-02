We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Man Refused to Play the Organ at His Sister's Wedding Because She Didn't Provide Vegan Food

Well folks, this is one "Am I the A-hole?" that you don't hear every day. A young man explains that his older sister got married about a week ago. He doesn't explain much about their relationship beyond, "She was rather mean to me growing up, and I still don't like her very much." OK. 

So a few months ago, he and his sister and parents were having a family dinner, and his sister asked him if he could play the organ at her wedding. She said that she couldn't pay him but that he could eat food at the buffet (which I guess she wasn't planning to provide if he didn't play the organ??). This seems like a strange family situation. But anyway.