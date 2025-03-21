'Severance' Season 2 Was Pretty Obsessed With One Particular Greek Myth The show has been pretty intentional about using Greek mythology. By Joseph Allen Published March 21 2025, 9:34 a.m. ET Source: Apple TV+

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers for the second season of Severance. The second season of Severance has come to its end, and with it, plenty of questions that were left only somewhat resolved. Of the many questions that need answers, though, some are focused most specifically on the way the story of the second season lines up with the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice.

If you're wondering how the show connects to that particular Greek myth, we've got you covered. Here's everything you need to know about Orpheus and Eurydice, and how they connect to Severance.



What does Orpheus and Eurydice have to do with 'Severance'?

The myth of Orpheus and Eurydice is, in its simplest form, a story about love and trust. The two are a married couple, and after Eurydice is bitten by a snake, she descends to the underworld. Orpheus journeys there to save her and ultimately wins over Hades and Persephone, the gods of the underworld, with his musical abilities. Hades then gives him the chance to take Eurydice home, but one one condition: He can't turn around to see if she's really following him.

Orpheus, being a mere man, can't resist the urge, and dooms them both to hell after turning around to see that Eurydice is in fact behind him (if you want an excellent version of this story, check out Hadestown). The parallels to Mark's story with Gemma in Severance are fairly straightforward. Gemma was trapped under Lumon and believed dead, and Mark spends much of the season finale working with his innie to free her.

Mark even uses the name Persephone in the season's second episode, further connecting the Severance story to the myth. Those connections had some people worried, though, that Mark would make the same mistake as Orpheus, and that's where these stories diverge. Mark's innie gets Gemma out, but he doesn't follow her. Instead, he stays behind with Helly, the person his innie loves, and the two run through the halls of Lumon together.



Orpheus stays behind in this version of the myth, because he has another love. Now, Gemma is left to grieve her husband and wonder why he abandoned her. The myth has plenty of parallels to Severance, but they probably won't help us decode what's going to happen to the show's characters next.

Innie Mark fulfilled his promise to his Outie and saved his wife. Now, the question is whether Innie Mark can really live with Helly in Lumon indefinitely or whether these two are really the doomed romance at the show's center.