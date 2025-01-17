'Severance' Is Back for Season 2, but Who Is Miss Huang, the New Supervisor? Miss Huang is the most unsettling new addition to the season. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 17 2025, 11:37 a.m. ET Source: Apple TV+

After a three-year absence, Severance didn't miss a beat in its return on Jan. 17. The first episode of the new season takes place entirely in the world of the innies in the basement of Lumon and follows Mark months after the events of the first season finale.

As he comes to understand the ways Lumon has changed since he was last awake, Mark's innie also comes face to face with Miss Huang, his new supervisor. Here's what we know about Miss Huang and Sarah Bock, the actor who plays her.

Who is Miss Huang on 'Severance'?

Miss Huang is taking over as Mr. Milchick's (Tramell Tillman) deputy now that Miss Cobel (Patricia Arquette) has been fired from Lumon for what Milchick claims was an obsession with Mark's innie and outie.

Huang, confusingly, is a child, something that is commented on fairly early in the Season 2 premiere. When Mark W., one of the members of Mark's new team, asks her why she is a child, Miss Huang says that it's "because of when I was born."

We don't know much about Miss Huang past this introduction, other than the fact that we see her working briefly on her computer and also playing a handheld ring game. Milchick and Cobel were not severed, so we can likely assume that Miss Huang is not either. Past that, though, her existence is still mostly a mystery. We know that she's a child, and that she has been given a position of seniority over the innies.

Who is Sarah Bock, the actor who plays Miss Huang?

Sarah Bock is an 18-year-old actor who was not well known prior to being cast in Severance. In explaining Miss Huang's role in the new season, she said, per Decider, “Miss Huang does whatever Milchick tells her to do, whether she wants to or not. The way she’s been taught, she’s very opinionated and strong-willed."

The show's creator Dan Erickson also weighed in on the decision to cast Sarah and offered some teases about what's to come in the season ahead for Miss Huang. "With Miss Huang, we wanted to throw in a new character on the management side who would really throw any characters off their game,” the creator told Decider.

"We talked a lot about the fact that they, experientially, are sort of like children in that they haven’t been around very long. So in a way, Miss Huang is coming in, and she’s a child, which is — you’re like, why? Why would Lumon do that? But in a way, she’s mentally older than they are. So it’s a strange dynamic where they’re never quite sure what to do with her or how to react to her," he continued.