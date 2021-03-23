'OutDaughtered' Star Danielle Busby Has a Special Bond With Her Twin Sisters

From the moment they first met Adam and Danielle Busby, TLC viewers fell in love with the OutDaughtered stars. The couple welcomed their oldest daughter Blayke in 2011, followed by all-girl quintuplets (Olivia, Ava, Hazel, Parker, and Riley) in 2015. As fans have witnessed, the Busbys' six daughters keep them on their toes — and there's no way they could have survived those early years without help from family.

Let's take a closer look at Danielle's sisters, with whom she's extremely close.