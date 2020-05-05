So Where Do 'Outlander's' Brianna and Roger End Up, Anyways? (SPOILERS)

When it comes to Outlander's Brianna and Roger, the pair's relationship is going through a very interesting period at the moment. The latest episode of Outlander found the pair making a hasty exit from the 18th century with their son Jemmy in tow. It was something of a shocking moment for Outlander fans, as it pulled from a moment in the sixth book in the novel series by Diana Gabaldon, and not the fifth which Season 5 is currently based on. That was a pretty huge difference for some viewers.

With that in mind, since the fifth season is already pulling from the sixth book A Breath of Snow and Ashes, it's unclear exactly what will happen to Brianna, Roger, and Jemmy now. It's impossible to say since Outlander hasn't reached its conclusion, but we can offer some clarification on what happens to Bree and Roger in the books so we have some sort of idea about what to expect as the series stretches on. Here's what we're currently looking at, according to the novel series.

Where do Brianna and Roger end up on 'Outlander'?

As far as the books go, Roger and Bree decide to take their chances by traveling through the stones at Craigh na Dun to the present for an attempt at a better life for their family: Jemmy, of course, and their newly-born daughter Amanda Claire Hope MacKenzie, who was born earlier in A Breath of Snow and Ashes. That's obviously a moment that hasn't happened on the series just yet, but we'll likely be seeing play out soon.

The infant has a heart murmur that cannot be healed with 18th century technology, and as such the family needs to move forward in time to make sure their daughter survives. However, Roger, Bree, Jemmy, and Amanda don't end up leaving the 18th century until the end of the sixth book A Breath of Snow and Ashes. They begin to settle in the 20th century in the seventh entry, An Echo in the Bone. They keep in touch with the rest of the family by way of lengthy, hand-written letters.

Source: Starz

This all is a stark departure from what the series has chosen to do, so it's hard to forecast what's next for the couple since daughter Amanda hasn't even been born yet. But what will likely occur is that their roles in the next couple of books will be streamlined into a story that makes sense for the Starz adaptation. It's an interesting gamble, to say the least, but one that Outlander fans will likely come to appreciate as the new episodes wear on and the fifth season concludes.