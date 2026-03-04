Inside Influencer Overtime Megan's Dating Life and Rumors About Her Relationships Overtime Megan was once romantically linked to a YouTuber. By Chrissy Bobic Published March 4 2026, 12:23 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@meganeugenio

Influencers are as much of a celebrity these days as actual famous people and athletes. So when Overtime Megan, whose real name is Megan Eugenio, was seen at a sporting event with an actual famous athlete, people had questions about her dating life. Not only do her fans and followers want to know who she is dating, but they are also curious about who she has dated in the past.

It comes with the territory as a content creator. For Megan, being linked to an athlete makes sense, since her moniker of Overtime Megan is in direct relation to her content as someone who covers various sporting events across the NFL, NHL, NBA, and beyond. Overtime is a digital sports brand that Megan works under. Naturally, she was romantically linked to a professional athlete.

Who is Overtime Megan dating?

On March 2, 2026, Megan was spotted with Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua at a Los Angeles Kings game. She even posted about it in her Instagram Stories. They were put up on the Jumbotron together as they sat near the ice. Does that mean Megan and Puke are actually dating, though?

Not necessarily. Megan hasn't confirmed that she is dating the wide receiver and Puka hasn't confirmed a relationship either. It's entirely possible that they are just friends, especially given their respective lines of work. Megan did post some photos from the hockey outing herself, but that doesn't prove she's dating the NFL player.

Puka Nacua was seen with Overtime Megan at the Los Angeles Kings hockey game last night pic.twitter.com/BtpyQQSaHf — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 3, 2026

Outside of being spotted with Puka, it doesn't look like Negan is dating anyone right now. In the past, she has shared photos with other athletes, though, as promotional images and part of her work as a sports content creator. That could be what the hockey game was with Puka. For now, it seems, Megan is single. At least, until she says otherwise.

Did Overtime Megan date Kyle Forgeard?

In 2024, Megan was rumored to be dating YouTuber Kyle Forgeard. After they went public with their relationship, which included traveling together, they seemed to be going strong. Then, Megan revealed on social media that Kyle allegedly cheated on her. In a since-deleted TikTok, per a screenshot on Reddit, Megan posted a video with text on the screen that said, "Not me seeing a TikTok of my boyfriend (now ex) cheating on me on his trip to Australia."

Overtime Megan reveals she found out about Kyle Forgeard cheating on her through a TikTok posted by one of his buddies pic.twitter.com/IoikUCYtTK — Viral Videos (@YepViralVideos) December 23, 2024

Megan explained the details of the breakup in a YouTube video at the time. In the video, she shares how the relationship with Kyle began, progressed, and then ended. After he broke up with her, she saw footage from the trip he had come home from, and in the footage, she saw him "canoodling" with another woman.