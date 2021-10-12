The ‘Overwatch’ Halloween Event 2021 Has Arrived: Here’s Every Challenge and Spooky Skin You Don’t Want to Miss

For many, spooky season started way back in September when pumpkin spice and Halloween decorations instantly became impossible to avoid. But for Overwatch players, the horror gets a slightly later start - and runs just a little past Halloween. Whether you’re taking on challenges solo or joining up with friends, this is a gaming event you’re going to want to get in on sooner rather than later.

The Overwatch Halloween event 2021, Halloween Terror, began Oct. 12. Throughout the three-week event, players are encouraged to complete a series of challenges across multiple game modes to unlock new character skins and more. If you’ve ever wanted to be a vampire - or a vampire hunter - your time has finally come.

Throughout the duration of the event, players will have the opportunity to download five new Legendary skins: Draugr Reinhardt, Satyr Lucio, Vampire Bat Echo, Coffin Bastion, and Vampire Hunter Brigitte. But the more games you play, the more chances you have to unlock three new Epic skins: Skeleton Genji, Einherjar Zarya, and Clown Roadhog. Good luck with that …

There are dozens of Overwatch skins to choose from in general any time of the year, making it possible to switch up your look pretty much whenever you feel like it. But some skins, such as those available through Halloween Terror, only come around for a limited time.

The game modes available in ‘Overwatch’ Halloween event 2021 will terrify you.

While there are plenty of new elements to experience and unlock in Overwatch during this year’s event, the beloved Junkenstein’s Revenge co-op game mode looks exactly the same. This includes the same six missions available as part of the experience.

For those who missed out on the (dis)pleasure of Junkerstein’s Revenge last year, here’s a terrifying refresher. You and three other players will go up against oncoming hordes in a brawl literally to the death. If no players are left standing, the game ends. With each wave, the enemies become more difficult to defeat.

Winning up to 27 games in Quick Play, Arcade, and Competitive Play modes in the game over the next three weeks allows players to unlock the three Epic skins as well as other rewards exclusive to the event. Just don’t wait until the last day, in case you need to put a little practice time in before you can dominate your opponents.