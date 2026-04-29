Does Oz Pearlman Support President Donald Trump? Here What We Know About His Politics The mentalist was attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner during a shooting. By Niko Mann Published April 29 2026, 9:45 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of mentalist Oz Pearlman want to know about his politics after he witnessed an alleged assassination attempt on President Donald Trump during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The shooting occurred on April 25, 2026, as the mentalist performed as the headline entertainer for the event.

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According to ABC News, the shooter, later identified as Cole Allen from Torrance, Calif., allegedly breached a security checkpoint outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner while armed with a shotgun. The Associated Press also reported that the shooter had a .38 caliber semi-automatic weapon and several knives in his possession, and gunfire was exchanged with the Secret Service before he was apprehended. Oz shared a moment with the president during the shooting, so what are his politics?

Source: Mega

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What are Oz Pearlman's politics?

Oz has remained mum on his political views, but he told ABC News that he was chosen as the first mentalist to perform at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and he was focused on uniting the crowd. "My job is not to come in and roast," he said. 'I don't think that's what I was brought in for. I think I was brought in to unite, unite in a sense of wonder and amazement. I do things that blow you away, that you get to laugh, wow, gasp, and feel like you're a kid again."

"The fact that we're there to celebrate the First Amendment, the freedom of the press, the fact that this country has freedom of the press is notable," he added. "No matter what you do or don't think, I would take this country as the greatest country in the world over any other country. ... I think it's an incredible opportunity, just in terms of being in a room full of skeptical journalists. That is my bread and butter, to amaze people that like getting to the bottom of things."

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Oz revealed that when the shooting occurred at the dinner, he was performing on stage and guessing the name of Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's unborn child, per CNN.

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"And then I right at the moment where you see it happen, I wrote down the name," he said. "And I said, 'How did I do?' I turned around, and that's when you see the first lady go, 'Oh!' and she goes, 'Is that the name?' And that's the moment where the shooting incident happened." The Secret Service burst into the room and tackled the President, and Oz said they locked eyes.

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"When I dropped down, and dropped down to all fours, and I'm waiting and bracing because I think a bomb's going to go off," he recalled, noting that he didn't hear gunfire. "I watch the two Secret Service guys get behind the president, bring him down. And just by pure chance, he gets brought down. We're facing up to directions right next to me,"