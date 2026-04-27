What Happened to Jamie Raskin’s Eye as Swelling Sparks Questions After White House Dinner Jamie Raskin’s post-dinner appearance raised eyebrows as fans spotted what looked like eye swelling. By Darrell Marrow Published April 27 2026, 11:02 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Following the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Jamie Raskin spoke with WUSA9 for an interview. The clip later circulated on Instagram, and viewers quickly pointed out that one of Jamie’s eyes appeared swollen.

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Jamie represents Maryland’s 8th Congressional District in the U.S. House and began his fifth term in January 2025. He serves as the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee after previously leading Democrats on the Oversight Committee. Before Congress, he taught constitutional law at American University for more than 25 years and served three terms in the Maryland State Senate. Now, attention has shifted to his appearance, with people wondering whether his eye was recently injured.

Source: Mega

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What happened to Jamie Raskin’s eye?

Jamie has not publicly confirmed any eye injury, eye condition, or new medical issue. Without confirmation, any claims linking the appearance of his eye to the dinner, the chaos in the room, or another condition remain speculation.

The only major health issue Jamie has publicly discussed is his past cancer battle. In December 2022, doctors diagnosed him with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. In April 2023, he announced that he had completed chemo-immunotherapy at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. In an open letter, Jamie said a midterm PET scan came back “negative” for any discernible cancer cells.

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“I have many things that I want to say to the people across America who have stood by me and helped carry me through this prolonged challenge, and I will come to say them soon,” he wrote. “Right now my hemoglobin and white blood cell counts are plunging from my final five-day round of chemotherapy, and I am afraid I lack the energy to properly thank you all and express the enormity of my feelings about the enduring beauty and promise of our country.”

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Many people recognize Jamie from the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol. After the attack, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi selected him as the lead impeachment manager in Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial. He later served on the bipartisan House select committee investigating Jan. 6.

Source: Mega

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What happened at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner?

During Jamie’s Face the Nation interview on April 26, host Margaret Brennan asked him directly about being in the ballroom the night before. Jamie answered, “Yes, indeed.” He said he had just entered the room and was speaking with reporters from The Boston Globe, whose table was near the perimeter. Then, according to Jamie, “There were three loud booms,” followed by screams and the sound of plates, glasses, and silverware hitting the ground.