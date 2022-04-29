How Many Episodes Are in 'Ozark' Season 4, Part 2? DetailsBy Tatayana Yomary
Apr. 29 2022, Published 12:57 p.m. ET
Get comfortable, grab your popcorn, and make sure you secure a solid wi-fi connection. Season 4, Part 2 of Netflix’s hit series Ozark is currently available to watch. In Part 1, viewers watched as Wendy and Marty were able to spare themselves from meeting their demise at the hands of the cartel. However, Ruth’s world came crashing down upon discovering Darlene's and Wyatt’s murders. And naturally, our favorite badass is out for blood.
Now that Ozark Season 4, Part 2 is officially available, many viewers are interested in the rundown. Will Part 2 follow the same rollout as Part 1? Are there any surprises in store for viewers? This is where we come in to set the record straight. Here are the deets on Ozark Season 4, Part 2 episodes.
How many episodes are in 'Ozark' Season 4, Part 2?
Shout out to the showrunners for doing what needed to be done! NetflixLife shares that Ozark Season 4, Part 2 will have seven episodes, just like the previous installment.
Best of all, fans won’t have to wait bi-weekly for new episodes. All seven episodes are available to stream. As for the episode titles, they’re a dead giveaway that retribution may be on the horizon for all the players involved. The titles are as follows:
Episode 8: The Cousin of Death
Episode 9: Pick a God and Pray
Episode 10: You’re the Boss
Episode 11: Pound of Flesh and Still Kickin’
Episode 12: Trouble the Water
Episode 13: Mud
Episode 14: A Hard Way to Go
Will Ruth be able to avenge Wyatt’s death?
Ruth plays absolutely no games when it comes to executing revenge. Ozark fans fell in love with Ruth’s sharp wit and no-nonsense personality from Season 1, and she's expected to deliver in the show's final season.
Even though Ruth can be a bit problematic, she is the true epitome of loyalty. And since Wyatt was the only family Ruth had left — Ruth’s brothers were killed in Season 1, and her dad met his demise in Season 2 — Ruth is fully ready and prepared to settle the score.
It’s clear that Javi is a complicated adversary since he has ties to Wendy and Marty, but Ruth never lets business get in the way of making things right. After all, the trailer shows Ruth approaching Javi on the street and shooting him multiple times.
So will Ruth be victorious in her pursuit to kill Javi? How will Marty and Wendy’s money laundering efforts be affected in Part 2? You have to stream the final season to get the 4-1-1.
Season 4, Part 2 of Ozark is currently available to stream on Netflix.