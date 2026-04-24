Tale as Old as Time! Paige Shiver Reveals She Was Pregnant by Sherrone Moore "Multiple doctors and experts told me that it wouldn't be right or healthy for me to keep the baby." By Tatayana Yomary Published April 24 2026, 11:40 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/ABC 7 Chicago

Now that the dust has seemingly settled in the case of Sherrone Moore, his ex-mistress, Paige Shiver, is telling her side of the story. If you’ve been out of the loop, Moore was initially charged with third-degree felony home invasion, misdemeanor stalking, and misdemeanor breaking and entering. The charges stemmed from an incident where he entered Paige’s home unlawfully.

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Moore eventually took a plea deal, and the three initial charges were dropped. He pleaded guilty to malicious use of a telecommunication device in a domestic relationship and trespassing — two misdemeanors — which resulted in a sentence of 18 months of probation. Now, Paige is coming forward to tell her story, including details of the inappropriate relationship that may add another crushing blow to Moore’s marriage.

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Paige Shiver revealed that she was pregnant and Sherrone Moore was the father of the child.

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned! In a Friday, April 24, 2026, interview with Good Morning America, Paige decided to tell all, including the details of her pregnancy with Moore during their four-year relationship.

She shared that while she had all intentions of keeping the child, Paige was diagnosed with Pompe Disease, and doctors advised her to terminate the pregnancy. “Multiple doctors and experts told me that it wouldn’t be right or healthy for me to keep the baby,” Paige said while wiping away tears.

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According to the Cleveland Clinic, Pompe disease is a genetic condition in which a complex sugar called glycogen builds up in the lysosomes of your body’s cells. As a result, it can “cause your heart and skeletal muscles to break down,” leading to a variety of issues, including respiratory infections, hearing difficulties, mobility issues, and more.

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Paige choked up when revealing that Moore allegedly wanted her to keep the baby. However, once learning about her condition, he cautioned her. “He said, ‘You have to do what's right for your body,'” Shiver shared.

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Paige Shiver said that she ‘thought she was in love’ with Sherrone Moore.

Paige and Moore reportedly started their relationship in 2022. Despite knowing that Moore was married with children, she claims that she thought she was in love. “Back then, I did, but obviously looking back at things and really reflecting on what happened, what was happening, that's not love at all,” Paige said.

Interestingly, she went on to suggest that part of the reason she entered into the relationship with Moore was that he controlled her professional life. “He could fire me in a second,” she said.

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However, she ultimately decided to reveal the relationship to the university, which caused chaos to erupt. Paige shared that once Moore received word that news of their affair was out, he lost it. He allegedly drove to her home and threatened to self-harm.

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“All of a sudden, I hear footsteps, and they're getting closer and louder, so I'm like, ‘Crap.' So I run to my door to try to lock it,” Paige said. “He barges in, and he's standing this close to me, and he said, ‘You ruined my life, why would you do this to me?' And I started backing up, and he started following me.”

I don't feel bad for Paige Shriver. She's a grown adult at the University of Michigan -- not a student or underage -- and went into an affair with Sherrone Moore pic.twitter.com/VHlhe5kfAC — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 24, 2026