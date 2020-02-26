We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Pamela Adlon Is the Next Superstar to Join the Cast of 'This Is Us'

Pamela Adlon is the latest A-lister to join the cast of This Is Us, playing Randall Pearson's (Sterling K. Brown) therapist in the episode titled "Clouds."

Breaking away from the traditions, the producers of the show decided to give The Big Bang Theory alum a voice acting role, only showing the actress in the last frames of the episode. The controversial choice was met with varying responses on social media, with some demanding to see Pamela Adlon in more scenes. 

Pamela Adlon plays Dr. Leigh on 'This Is Us.'

Originally, the producers intended the star to play Dr. Leigh, the therapist helping Randall get to the bottom of the hidden psychological motifs causing sudden bursts of irritability and anger, and his newly-found hatred of sizzling coffee makers.