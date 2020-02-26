Pamela Adlon Is the Next Superstar to Join the Cast of 'This Is Us'

Pamela Adlon is the latest A-lister to join the cast of This Is Us, playing Randall Pearson's (Sterling K. Brown) therapist in the episode titled "Clouds."

Breaking away from the traditions, the producers of the show decided to give The Big Bang Theory alum a voice acting role, only showing the actress in the last frames of the episode. The controversial choice was met with varying responses on social media, with some demanding to see Pamela Adlon in more scenes.