This Guy Is Updating His Dating Profile for the Pandemic

Dating during a pandemic can't be easy. It's hard to form lasting connections when you're not supposed to gather in public spaces and you should keep at least six feet of distance between you and any strangers at all times. But one guy, Nate Hoffeditz, isn't letting COVID-19 stop him from advertising his availability.

He recently went viral on Facebook for his hilarious, punny collections of dating profile photos from the quarantine. If these don't make you want to date Nate in the apocalypse, I don't know what to tell you.