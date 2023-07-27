Home > Viral News > Trending Parents Make Daughter Blow Into an Air Purifier to See if She's Drunk — Is the Method Fool-Proof? These new-aged parents make their kids blow into an air purifier to see if they've been drinking. But does the bootleg breathalyzer even work? By Pretty Honore Jul. 27 2023, Published 12:53 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@gachelraede

The phenomenon that is new-aged parenting is sweeping the globe, and it’s largely thanks to social media. There’s debate as to whether or not this new era of parenting is effective, as some believe that traditional parenting is the way to go. But no matter what side of the fence you’re on, you’d have to admit — parents are getting pretty creative.

Let’s take the Gaede clan, for instance. The family, best known for their hilarious hijinx on TikTok, offered their followers a parenting hack that has since gone viral. Instead of checking their daughter's pupils for signs of drinking, these parents check to see if their kids are drunk using an air purifier.

These parents make their kids blow into air purifiers to see if their kids are drunk — is the method fool-proof?

Families like the Kardashians and the Culpo sisters prove that relatives on reality TV can be pretty entertaining. And if there’s one family that deserves their own show, it’s the Gaedes.

Viewers can catch a glimpse at their shenanigans on social media via Rachel Gaede’s TikTok profile. The videos often feature Rachel’s parents and her younger sister — who demonstrated a way to tell whether or not someone had alcohol on their breath.

@gachelraede apparently the air purifier doesnt detect OPG’s miami vice slushies ♬ Stadium Rave - Spongebob Squarepants

In the video, we see Rachel’s younger sister blow into an air purifier to see whether the light stayed blue or turned red, indicating that she had been drinking. Luckily for her, it stayed blue! “Apparently the air purifier doesn’t detect OPG’s Miami Vice slushies,” Rachel captioned the video.

Since the video was posted, it’s accumulated over 6 million views. Plenty of users took to TikTok to share their thoughts on the “air purifier dupe” hack in the comment section!

“My husband farted in ours and it turned red,” one TikToker teased, while another user added, “Mine turns red if you hit a vape/cart within five feet of it.” “I just need you to know that my little sister had a breathalyzer in her car and was mad as hell when yeast in breadsticks made her fail it,” a TikTok user shared.

Others questioned whether or not the method is really fool-proof. “Wait how does this work? Or is this a joke,” someone asked in the comments. “​​Yes it’s real, it just makes the air cleaner so when 'dirty' air, such as alcohol breath, is near it, it’ll turn,” a TikToker replied.

So, what’s the truth? Does the air purifier method really work? One person seemingly solved the mystery in a thread on Reddit. @OppChopShop said of their Dyson air purifier: “Every time I sit on the couch with a glass of whiskey my air purifier kicks on — sometimes it has high VOC readings.”

“Seems odd that two ounces of whiskey in a glass five feet from the Dyson unit would register enough to trigger it to turn on. At first, I thought it was just a fluke, but it’s every time,” they added.