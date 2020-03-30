People Are Learning About Their Partners' Work Personalities During Quarantine

Most people have a "work persona." When you step into your office, you suddenly become a beacon of professionalism and a corporate jargon wordsmith. But this is the side of you that your partner rarely sees. That is, unless you are now quarantined together during a global pandemic. And guess what? We all are.

Laura Norkin took to Twitter to share how she had no idea that she was married to the type of guy who says, "Let's circle back," until she was stuck at home with him while he worked. Then plenty of other people jumped in to share the shocking things they're learning about their partners' work personalities.