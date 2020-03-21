People Are Getting Very Creative with Their Home Office Setups

Lots of people are working from home right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn't mean that people were prepared to move their work life into their apartments and houses. As someone who works remotely all the time, I do have a desk set-up, but I'd say most of the time, my laptop is on my lap, and I'm on the couch. That's how I spend the vast majority of my workday.

Others, however, are getting way more creative about their at-home workspaces. They're making do with what they have, and the solutions they've come up with are pretty impressive! Jules Forrest asked Twitter to share their "unglamorous" work-from-home setups, and she started it off.