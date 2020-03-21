People Are Getting Very Creative with Their Home Office Setups

People Are Getting Very Creative with Their Home Office SetupsBy Robin Zlotnick
Lots of people are working from home right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn't mean that people were prepared to move their work life into their apartments and houses. As someone who works remotely all the time, I do have a desk set-up, but I'd say most of the time, my laptop is on my lap, and I'm on the couch. That's how I spend the vast majority of my workday.
Others, however, are getting way more creative about their at-home workspaces. They're making do with what they have, and the solutions they've come up with are pretty impressive! Jules Forrest asked Twitter to share their "unglamorous" work-from-home setups, and she started it off.
"My partner and I are both working from our studio apartment," she writes. "My setup is a chair in front of the front door and my desk is our clothes hampers." Hey, whatever works, right? They may have a studio apartment, but it looks lovely and like it gets a lot of natural light!
This person created a standing desk using their stash of toilet paper. Wow, dude, you don't have to brag about how you found toilet paper. Seriously, though, where did you get it? Every store seems to be out all the time.
This is definitely the cutest desk I've ever seen in my life. I really love everything about this photo. Obviously the puppy is adorable, but so is that chair...and those slippers...and those socks...and that rug...and those hardwood floors, for that matter!
This guy didn't have a desk, but he did have a nightstand, and that's pretty much the same thing, only way smaller. He could have chosen to move the nightstand out of the bedroom, but I guess he didn't feel that was necessary. Would have been necessary for me as there is no way I would be able to sit in a chair if there was a comfy bed sitting right there.
It took me a while to realize that that is not some fancy printer or something but the top of a treadmill. This person made their own makeshift treadmill desk and walked two-and-a-half miles during their meetings! That's pretty resourceful.
This washing machine / step stool combo begs the question... Does this person have literally anywhere else in their apartment to sit? This cannot be comfortable. A couch? A floor? Anything? The only thing that might be reassuring is the hum and tumble of the laundry machines. That might be kind of nice.
This setup, a person, a couch, a coffee table, and a small animal, looks very close to what my normal daily setup looks like. Although I'm less likely to watch Judge Judy and more likely to work to Bob's Burgers or New Girl reruns. And my small animal is a dog, not a cat. Small but significant differences.
This person decided to get some fresh air during their work day, but the only flat surface they had to work from was the top of their recycling bin. At least it looks pretty clean? And I wouldn't be me if I didn't mention that very good dog by their side. It's a very good dog.
This woman took advantage of the massive spoiler on her Lexus to get some work done outside. Who knew that this giant (massive! I mean, huge! Like, why do these even exist?) spoiler would come in handy like this one day?
This person made a standing desk out of their cases of Aquafina water, which is probably the only thing Aquafina water is good for. BOOM! Roasted. Nailed it. Aquafina is bad. Poland Spring FTW. Dasani's OK. Arrowhead needs to leave. Fiji's the best.
How innovative to use the very thing that gets brushed aside when you use a standing desk in order to build your standing desk? This is true efficiency people. This is the future. Give this person a genius grant. I can tell they have a lot to offer us.
This person decided to build their standing desk in the bathroom, they wrote, because the laundry basket trick hurt their back. The surprise benefit to this is that they have easy access to the sink to wash their hands every five seconds!
There were a few liquor cabinet desks on the thread, which are very innovative (and convenient, if you like to partake in happy hour. But someone brought up the very prudent point that lots of people seem to have liquor cabinets but not desks... That tells you something about their priorities.
This ironing board desk makes me nervous. Sure, it looks impressive, but have you ever opened an ironing board? Those things are flimsy AF. I kind of can't believe it's supporting a laptop and a monitor and not tipping over.
Last but certainly not least, this work-from-home setup caught my eye, but not because it's that creative. It isn't! It seems like a traditional desk with a laptop / monitor situation. However, I simply cannot get over the fact that this person's monitor background is Alter Bridge. If you are not aware, Alter Bridge is comprised of most of the members of Creed, minus Scott Stapp.
So we did it folks. We found the world's biggest Alter Bridge fan. Bet you didn't think that's where this journey would lead us.
