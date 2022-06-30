‘Buckhead Shore’ Star Pat Mureson Is Engaged — Meet His Fiancé
One of the latest shows to captivate audiences on MTV is called Buckhead Shore. The reality TV series documents the lives of nine young adults who live together (and party together) throughout the summer season. When you put a bunch of young people under one roof with video cameras rolling, there’s bound to be some drama.
That’s probably why so many people are already obsessed with Buckhead Shore and its cast members. As of now, people have questions about Pat Muresan — more specifically, his romantic life. Who is his fiancé? Meet Laurel Kate Anderson.
Pat Mureson stars on ‘Buckhead Shore.’ Who is his fiancé?
One of the most exciting pieces of information floating around about Pat is that he is engaged to his lovely fiancé, Laurel Kate Anderson, and since New Year’s Day 2022.
When he popped the question, he gave her a large diamond engagement ring. She posted a photo announcement on Instagram to let everyone know the romantic news. The caption she added said, “We are engaged, and I am never going to stop crying happy tears!”
She tagged his name and added, “Forever, ever, ever." She added another photo thread of herself flaunting the engagement ring with Pat and other friends. Her caption said, “The best New Year’s Eve featuring our besties!”
Laurel has over 17,500 followers on Instagram where she mentions that she’s a bridal image consultant on her bio. The link to her business page goes to a beauty business that helps anyone in the Atlanta area in need of makeup for formal occasions.
She also mentions that she helped with Hooters calendar makeup back in 2017. Working with major brands and companies as a makeup artist and consultant is impressive.
The bio on her work page says she's in the business of, “accentuating inner and outer beauty through cosmetics.” A quick scroll through her business page reveals that she really knows what she’s doing when it comes to the art and design of makeup.
Do Pat Mureson and Laurel Kate Anderson have any kids together?
Wedding planning isn’t the only exciting thing surrounding Pat and Laurel in their lives right now. They also welcomed their first child into the world at the end of April 2022.
Laurel posted a couple of pictures in the hospital as she was preparing to have her baby right after she actually gave birth. Ever since welcoming their child, Laurel's Instagram feed has been very family-oriented.
On April 27, she revealed his name and birth details in an Instagram post writing, “Crew Beckham Muresan. Born April 25th at 5:55 p.m. — seven pounds, two ounces, and 21 inches. He is the most beautiful angel. To say we are in love wouldn’t even begin to scratch the surface.”
On another photo she posted of their son, she added a caption that says, “His little smiles. His little nose. His little hands. His little feet. My heart. I can’t believe God gave us his perfect angel boy!”