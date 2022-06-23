'Buckhead Shore:' Here's the 4-1-1 on All the Cast Members' Ages
Another day, another reality TV show to explore. There’s no argument that MTV played a major role in making reality TV what it is today. Over the years, MTV has introduced The Real World, Laguna Beach, Jersey Shore and more hit shows to the world. And now, the network is introducing its newest reality TV show: Buckhead Shore.
Buckhead Shore is centered around a group of young adults enjoying their vacation in Buckhead, Ga. The group will set out to grow their friendships and relationships as they spend time at the lakeside oasis. Since the show shines a light on attractive young adults, fans are eager to learn more about the cast. So, what are the ages of the Buckhead Shore cast members? Get comfortable as we give you the rundown.
1. Juju Barney – 33
Juju Barney, aka "King of Clubs," was born on Jan. 15, 1989, making him a Capricorn. The social butterfly is always down for a good time and has an easy-going, down-to-earth personality. In other words, Juju is a sweetheart and his fellow cast members can't get enough of him.
2. Katie Canham – 27
Katie Canham, aka "Queen Bae," the blond bombshell of the group, is 27 years old. According to CelebSpy, Katie's birthday is Oct. 27, 1994.
3. Savannah Gabriel – Unknown
Unfortunately, there's no telling how old Savannah Gabriel actually is. The reality star's social media page shows no clues about her birthday. However, we can assume that the model is in her twenties or early thirties, like the rest of the cast.
4. Adamo Giraldo – 22
Adamo Giraldo, known as the fun-spirited party aficionado, is 22 years old. According to Adamo's Instagram, his precise birthday is unknown but it's somewhere in mid-July, making him fall under the Cancer zodiac. Judging by Adamo's IG, he appears to be loving, caring, and down for his friends and family, which speaks to the star sign perfectly.
5. Parker Lipman – 28
According to Sportskeeda, Parker Lipman is currently 28 years old. However, Parker's precise birthday is unknown. All we do know is that Parker is very family-oriented and comes from money since his family owns the fast-food chain Zaxby's.
6. Bethania Locke – Unknown
It's easy to see that Bethania is drop-dead gorgeous. However, details about the beaut's age and birthday are currently unknown. A quick browse through Bethania's IG page will show you that she's quite the talented model who comes from a Jamaican and Ethiopian household. We're sure that appearing on Buckhead Shore will elevate her celebrity and her modeling career.
7. Pat Muresan – 26 or 27
According to TVOverMind, Pat is currently 26 or 27 years old. However, his exact birthday is unknown. MTV shares that Pat is Parker's closest confidante. So, if Parker gets into any trouble, Pat will be right there to support him.
8. Chelsea Prescott – 22
Chelsea Prescott is another Jamaican beauty in the cast. The reality star is currently 22 years old and was born on July 23, 1999. MTV shares that Chelsea wants to enjoy what the group's summer vacation has to offer. But will Chelsea end the summer on a good note? Only time will tell.
9. DJ Simmons – Unknown
Last but certainly not least, we have DJ Simmons. Like some of DJ's fellow cast members, his exact birthday is currently unknown. The reality star is known to be the son of music producer and songwriter Daryl Simmons, who has worked with the likes of Boyz II Men, Tevin Campbell, TLC, and more. MTV reveals that DJ may be interested in following in his father's footsteps, and this show may just be a way to catapult his music career.
Catch new episodes of Buckhead Shore Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.