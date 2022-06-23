'Buckhead Shore:' Here's the 4-1-1 on All the Cast Members' Ages

Last but certainly not least, we have DJ Simmons. Like some of DJ's fellow cast members, his exact birthday is currently unknown. The reality star is known to be the son of music producer and songwriter Daryl Simmons, who has worked with the likes of Boyz II Men, Tevin Campbell, TLC, and more. MTV reveals that DJ may be interested in following in his father's footsteps, and this show may just be a way to catapult his music career.

Catch new episodes of Buckhead Shore Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.