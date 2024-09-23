Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Patricia Heaton Has Been Married to Husband David Hunt for More Than Three Decades Patricia was briefly married to Constantine Yankoglu, but they divorced in 1987. By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 23 2024, 11:24 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Actress, author, and activist Patricia Heaton, widely recognized for her iconic role as Debra, the devoted wife in CBS sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond, is making an impact off-screen. Following the recent attack on Israel by Hamas, Patricia launched a nonprofit called the October 7 Coalition (O7C). The organization aims to encourage Christians to take a stand against antisemitism amidst the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Outside of her activism, Patricia is a devoted wife and mother. She's been married to David Hunt since the early '90s. Get to know more about Patricia and how she met her husband!

Patricia Heaton has been happily married to David Hunt since 1990.

Unlike many of the familiar faces you see in Hollywood, Patricia has only been married twice, with her second marriage lasting more than three decades. Patricia's first marriage was to Constantine Yankoglu. The couple tied the knot on Oct. 10, 1984. Three years later, in 1987, they split. The Beethoven star then went on to marry David in 1990, and shortly thereafter, they welcomed their first child, a son named Samuel, in 1993.

Patricia and her second husband, David, met in a rather unexpected way. During an interview with uInterview, David shared the ironic story of their first encounter. He explained that while he was off doing a play, he sublet his apartment to Patricia — little did they know, sparks would soon fly!

David also revealed that years before they met, both had worked at restaurants on the west side of New York, just three blocks apart, without ever crossing paths. But, as fate would have it, their love story eventually unfolded, and they’ve been happy ever since. Patricia and David have a house in Los Angeles but also appear to call Nashville home, where they completed renovations in January 2024, according to an Instagram post.

Who are Patricia Heaton's kids?

Patricia doesn’t just play a mom on-screen — she embraces the role in real life too. She and David are proud parents to four sons: Samuel, John, Joseph, and Daniel. After welcoming Samuel in 1993, they had John in 1995, Joseph in 1997, and Daniel in 1999.

David and Patricia Heaton founded their own production company, FourBoys Entertainment.

Patricia and David are incredibly active both on-screen and off. They founded their own production company, FourBoys Entertainment, in 2001, aiming to create film and television projects that “explore the human condition while uplifting and inspiring the audience,” according to the company’s official website.

Some of their notable projects include Carol’s Second Act for CBS and The Engagement Ring for TNT. One of their more recent endeavors is Unexpected, a film that follows Amy and Bob as they navigate life’s challenges while “adulting.” The film is based on the novel by Bob Tarte.

In addition to running a production company, Patricia also launched the #MyZuzahYourZuzah campaign "to show solidarity with your Jewish friends and neighbors, fight antisemitism and bless your household," per a Sept. 23, 2024, Instagram post shared by the actress.