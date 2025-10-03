Patricia Routledge's Net Worth Went Beyond Her 'Keeping up Appearances' Role The industry respected the performer for her talent, her manners, and her years of acting experience. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 3 2025, 11:07 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Not every acting career has to be a series of blockbuster projects that steal the spotlight. Some actors like working on their craft for the love of the game, nurturing their talent with roles that allow them to grow as both artists and as human beings.

Still, this career does come with its benefits. Film, television, and glamorous stage productions come with formidable paychecks. That is something Patricia Routledge got to enjoy even before she worked on Keeping Up Appearances on the BBC. What did Patricia's net worth look like? Here's what we know about the money generated around the career of the talented English actor.



What did Patricia Routledge's net worth look like?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Patricia held a net worth valued at $2.5 million. It's important to remember that Patricia built her impeccable career years before entertainment salaries grew exponentially. At the same time, the performer constructed the foundation of her trajectory through theatre.

Patricia Routledge Actor Net worth: $2.5 million Patricia Routledge was a beloved English actor. She was known around the world for her role as Hyacinth Bucket in the 'Keeping Up Appearances' television series. Beyond that, Patricia left her mark in numerous films and theatrical productions, becoming an impressively versatile artist over the course of her career. Birth name: Katherine Patricia Routledge Birth date: Feb. 17, 1929 Birthplace: Tranmere, Cheshire, England Education: University of Liverpool

Every good artist knows how to transform their talent into what the industry needs them to be. Patricia originally studied English Language and Literature at the University of Liverpool, according to The Catholic Herald. Eventually, the Tony Award winner realized that she wanted to dedicate her life to the performing arts. Some of her first stage roles included Hippolyta in A Midsummer Night's Dream and Carlotta in The Duenna.

What was Patricia Routledge's cause of death?

Whenever a famous person passes away, it's normal for their fans to be curious about what happened. The BBC report surrounding Patricia's passing didn't include an official cause of death. However, there is a crucial factor to take into consideration when discussing the actor's departure. Patricia was 96 years old at the time of her death. The aforementioned report mentions that she passed "peacefully in her sleep this morning, surrounded by love."



This leads readers to believe that Patricia died of natural causes. The artist got to live out her dream and live a fulfilling life over the course of many years. One of the biggest achievements of her trajectory includes winning the Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical.