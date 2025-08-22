'Top Gear' Came to a Close on the BBC Due to an Unexpected and Sad Reason Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May were some of the most presenters who worked on the series. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 22 2025, 3:01 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Through more than 30 action-packed seasons of television, Top Gear entertained audiences with everything they needed to know about vehicles, pop culture, and beyond. The BBC smash hit stood the test of time thanks to its unpredictable skits and charismatic presenters, which included several famous guests. The sky was the limit for the program created by Jeremy Clarkson and Andy Wilman.

Of course, Top Gear had to evolve as time went on. New presenters were introduced, the format of the episodes was modified, and the production had to adapt to a changing television landscape. All good things must come to an end. Why did the BBC bring Top Gear to an end? Here's what we know about the chain of events that led the series towards a semi-permanent hiatus.

Why did 'Top Gear' end?

According to a statement released by the BBC, Top Gear came to a close because of the accident involving Andrew Flintoff. The former international cricketer was selected to be a Top Gear presenter in 2019. Everything seemed to be going well for the athlete until the third year of his tenure at the program. While filming an episode of Top Gear in 2022, Andrew Flintoff was involved in a crash, leaving him with considerable injuries in the process.

The BBC decided not to move forward with the production of more episodes of Top Gear after the accident. Many fans of the show were left wanting more when it came to the informative and entertaining program. Andrew Flintoff was the last in a line of charismatic and talented presenters who brought their own style to the show. The broadcaster constantly battled with its biggest productions after the pandemic, with Doctor Who also struggling to find a new home after many seasons.

Who were 'Top Gear's' most famous presenters?

Top Gear constantly brought in celebrity guests in order to attract more viewers, with these presenters stealing the spotlight and flooring the audience with their knowledge of cars. Matt LeBlanc got to work on the show for a few years. The actor is known around the world for his role as Joey Tribbiani in Friends. After starring in one of the most popular television comedies of all time, Matt was ready to put the pedal to the metal thanks to Top Gear.

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May were the most famous presenters of Top Gear. They might not have been marquee names outside of the automotive magazine show, but the legacy of Top Gear is directly intertwined with what the trio brought to the table. Jeremy, Richard, and James eventually left in 2019, leaving the series to be hosted by other brave presenters.