Basketball Star Patrick Beverley Arrested For Alleged Assault of 15-Year-Old Sister Patrick allegedly "grabbed [Mya] by her neck with both hands" and "picked her up off the ground." By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 19 2025, 3:16 p.m. ET

Content Warning: This article contains descriptions of alleged assault that may be difficult to read. Having a famous family member can be a mixed blessing. Sometimes, it means that the family enjoys the advantage of financial security and access to the kind of lifestyle that very few enjoy. But then again, the scrutiny that comes with fame can be exhausting. And when something happens among family members, privacy is a joke.

NBA star and Barstool Sports host Patrick Beverley has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his 15-year-old sister, and the headlines have been everywhere, throwing the teenager into the spotlight. Here's what we know about Patrick's little sister and the allegations that landed him in handcuffs.



Here's what we know about Patrick Beverley's sister.

Patrick's sister, Mya, was 15 years old when she suddenly became the focus of worldwide headlines. Mya has a social media account that does not appear to have been updated in several years, or at least her newest content appears to be private.

But back when Mya did update her profile, she seemed to adore her big brother. On her Instagram, there are several posts of the two of them together, and Mya even shared a photo that Patrick posted on his own account of the two of them together.

Before the latest incident, according to Essentially Sports, there was a time when Patrick was joking with teammates about being a menace as a big brother. But according to allegations, "big brother menace" went way too far.



Patrick has been arrested after assault allegations.

In November 2025, "big brother menace" allegedly became something far worse. People reports that, according to the documents filed in Texas Fort Bend County court on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, Mya told police that the incident in question happened after she got home from visiting her boyfriend.

The police report says that Mya and Patrick's mother, Lisa Beverley, invited Mya's boyfriend into the house. At that point, Patrick scolded his sister for "leaving the residence without permission." Then, according to the police affidavit, Patrick "grabbed [Mya] by her neck with both hands" and "picked her up off the ground."

The report alleges that Patrick squeezed Mya's neck, "causing her to feel pain," according to the documents. The report alleges that Mya told police she "was losing oxygen and not able to breathe." The report says he choked Mya for between 20 and 30 seconds, and moved between rooms while "still holding her neck." Then, the report alleges, Patrick "began to slam her body against the walls of the residence, and was still holding her by the neck."



Patrick allegedly threw Mya on a couch, "stood on top of her, and punched her approximately one time on her left eye with a closed fist." During the incident, it is alleged that he told his sister he was going to kill her. A representative for Patrick told People, "We don’t believe that the description in that affidavit is accurate, nor is it complete."

It's unclear what will legally come from the incident. And Patrick's fiancée, Mandana Bolourchi, has yet to make a public comment about the allegations.