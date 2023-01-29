Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Source: Getty Images He's expected to start against the Bengals today. Patrick Mahomes Was Injured Last Saturday — Will He Play This Week? By Sam Bramlett Jan. 29 2023, Published 2:58 p.m. ET

Patrick Mahomes was playing last week against the Jaguars when someone fell on his ankle during a play, frustratingly forcing him to the sidelines where fans and coaches worried about the possibility of injury. Mahomes was clearly a bit shaken up at the moment, given that his playoff hopes were on the line and his ankle went out toward the end of the first half.

Article continues below advertisement

While he suffered an awkward hit, the fact that Mahomes was able to step back onto the field after getting his ankle taped and play through the rest of the game is a good indicator. Aside from the most recent game, Mahomes has only been injured six other times while playing, including his time in college, including two concussions, a hand-wrist fracture, and dislocated knee patella.

see you Sunday, Chiefs Kingdom! ⏰ pic.twitter.com/mrTgR48T84 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 24, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Patrick Mahomes injury update: Will he still play?

Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain last week but managed to play out the game. Since then, he has appeared in practice and taken plays throughout the week and seems to be mobile. His legs are stable, even though it seemed he was limping a bit during the end of the Jacksonville game.

Mahomes is a stronger passer than a rusher, marking up 5,250 yards passing during the 2022 season but just 358 rushing yards. Not to say his legs aren't giving him the mobility he needs to stay safe in the pocket until he finds a throw, but if his offensive line steps up against the Bengals there shouldn't be a marked difference in his offensive ability.

Article continues below advertisement

A hurt ankle might affect a quarterback's accuracy if it causes pain when he steps back to pass, but a high-ankle sprain is not a serious injury and Mahomes has a goal to win the Super Bowl which is close in sight, meaning he's going to give it his all to win whether he's injured or not. Mahomes was the first Chiefs player to leave the locker room during the second half of the Jags game, showing that he strongly desires to play through the pain and not let the injury affect him.

Source: Getty Images Patrick Mahomes' backup QB is Chad Henne, who took over against the Jaguars and scored a TD.