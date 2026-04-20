Patrick Muldoon Wasn’t Married, But He Was in a Relationship When He Died RIP Patrick! By Jennifer Farrington Updated April 20 2026, 10:36 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Actor Patrick Muldoon landed some pretty notable roles during his Hollywood heyday. He played Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives, which debuted in 1965, though it wasn’t until 1992 that he joined the cast. He held that role until 1995, the same year he appeared as Richard Hart on Melrose Place. While plenty of fans know him from those roles, his relationship with Denise Richards also brought him a lot of attention.

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In case you didn’t know, the two dated in the ’90s, likely at a time when both were soaking up the spotlight. That relationship eventually fizzled, and he later went on to meet someone else, with whom he remained until his tragic death in April 2026 after suffering a heart attack at the age of 57. Here’s what we know about his marital status at the time of his death, and whether he welcomed any kids.

Patrick Muldoon wasn’t married at the time of his death, but he was in a relationship.

Source: Instagram/@thepatrickmuldoon Patrick Muldoon with his girlfriend, Miraim Rothbart.

Patrick wasn’t a married man when he suddenly died in April 2026, but he was in a committed relationship with Miriam Rothbart. The two started dating in August 2023 and were together up until his death.

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He even shared a photo of them together on Aug. 25, 2025, confirming their timeline, writing, “I [heart emoji] my girl. Two years together today from the night this picture was taken where I got you drunk enough to become my girlfriend. Thank you my [heart emoji].”

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While Patrick was a big name in Hollywood, he kept his private life just that, private, only sharing small glimpses into his personal world on Instagram every now and then, like the one marking their anniversary or another post from December 2025 of the two in Aspen. Miriam also lives a pretty low-key life, with her Instagram set to private, though she does have the Performance Art Museum tagged in her bio, signaling she may have some connection to the arts.

Despite the obvious, some fans still believed there was something going on between him and Denise Richards. Even her daughter, Sami Sheen, described him as being “flirty” toward her mom, which prompted Patrick to address the rumors. During an episode of the MisSpelling podcast, he explained, “We dated on and off in the ’90s, but since then, it’s been just friendship.”

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So while Patrick and Denise’s romantic relationship ended back in the ’90s, the two remained friends afterward and up until his death. If anything, Denise seemed to be very supportive of his relationship with Miriam, even commenting on that Aspen photo, “You guys look so cute !!!!” along with a heart emoji.

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Did Patrick Muldoon have any kids?