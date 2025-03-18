Did Denise Richards Have an Fling with Brandi Glanville? Here's What Both Women Have Said "The first night I met Denise, we made out in the bathroom." By Jennifer Farrington Published March 18 2025, 3:56 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Actor Denise Richards has been open about her marriage to Aaron Phypers, revealing to Interview magazine in March 2025 that they make time for a one-night staycation at least once a month. They do this "so [they] can have [their] romance, no distractions, and just reconnect as a couple," she explained.

While she and Aaron have been happily married since 2018 — tying the knot just days after getting engaged — one question about their relationship still lingers: Did Denise have an affair with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville? Both Denise and Brandi have addressed the rumor multiple times. Here’s what they’ve said so far.

Did Denise Richards have an affair with Brandi Glanville?

Source: Mega Denise Richards with her husband.

Denise has denied having an affair with Brandi, but Brandi has publicly claimed otherwise. During a September 2020 interview with Andy Cohen, Brandi insisted they were "more than friends."

"The first night I met Denise, we made out in the bathroom," Brandi told Andy, explaining that their friendship went beyond a traditional one. "She asked to see my t-ts because she had to get her boobs redone," she continued, adding, "[Denise] threw me against the wall, and we [were] making out. But we were wasted, and it was fun, and I’m like, I’m down for fun. And then she invited me away to her set, and we ... and that was that."

If Brandi’s claims are true, that would suggest Denise cheated on her husband, unless they had an open marriage, which doesn’t seem to be the case. However, Denise has shared a very different version of events, one that doesn’t involve any hookups.

Denise Richards says she never had a fling with Brandi Glanville.

Not only has there been a rumor that Denise cheated with Brandi, but some have also speculated that she and her husband, Aaron, had a threesome with Brandi. Denise shut down the claims during a 2022 interview with Jeff Lewis on Jeff Lewis Live, calling the rumors of a fling simply "not true."

"I never had a fling with her, and it was — I was so caught off guard," Denise said. She added, "I met her once through an agent, and then the second time I met her was on camera for the show."

Denise did, however, reveal that Brandi wanted her on her podcast, seemingly as a way to get closer to Patrick Muldoon, Denise’s longtime friend. She claimed Brandi had a major crush on him and wanted to bring him on the podcast too. At no point, however, did she suggest that she and Brandi had any romantic connection.