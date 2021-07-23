PATRÓN's Latest Collaboration Is All You Need to Celebrate National Tequila Day

The collection drops on July 24, aka National Tequila Day, and is available to purchase at JohnGeigerCo.com . Available in limited quantities, the socks retail at $30 and the long sleeve shirts at $85.

“In designing the PATRÓN x John Geiger streetwear collection, I was inspired by the colorful and rich history of Mexican street art in SENKOE’s design for the Mexican Heritage Tin and handcrafted legacy of Patrón. Over the years I have admired SENKOE’s work and how passionate he is about where he is from, using his murals to reclaim and beautify public spaces," John Geiger said.

“I wanted this collection to represent the dedication that goes into the craft — whether that be a bottle of PATRÓN tequila or a one-of-a-kind mural. There is so much dedication and character behind Mexican culture, and as a local artist, it is inspiring to see SENKOE convey it all through his work."