'One Tree Hill' Actor Paul Teal Dies at 35 Years Old — What We Know About His Cause of Death 'One Tree Hill' actor Paul Teal has died at 35 years old. By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 18 2024, 3:15 p.m. ET

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of Paul Teal, best known for his role as Josh on One Tree Hill. His partner, Emilia Torello, shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 17.

"Paul, you were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future," Emilia wrote in a tribute on the platform. Here's what we know so far about Paul Teal's passing, including the details surrounding the cause of his death.

What was Paul Teal's cause of death?

Emilia Torello announced that Paul Teal, whom she described as the "most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man," passed away on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. While she did not disclose the cause of his death, Emilia did share that her soulmate had been dealing with a health issue.

"You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies, and my heart with love," Emilia wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the two. "You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail."

She continued, "While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day. The world is lucky to have even had a moment with Paul Teal, and I am the luckiest person in it because I got to call you mine." "I will love you forever," Emilia concluded.

As previously mentioned, Paul Teal was best known for his role as Josh on One Tree Hill, where he appeared in seven episodes in 2010. His co-star, Bethany Joy Lenz, paid tribute to Paul, remembering him not only from their time on the show but also from before they worked together before the One Tree Hill era.

"My heart is heavy," she wrote in a November 17 Instagram post. "Paul Teal was the kind of guy who lit up a room without trying. His bright smile, infectious laugh, and kind heart made you want to be near him."

Bethany went on to say that, after One Tree Hill, she and Paul kept in touch "on and off," and she wished she had reached out to him more.