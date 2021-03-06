Where Is Peggy Sue Thomas, Beauty Queen Turned Murder Suspect, Now?

Lifetime is descending into a Circle of Deception with its TV movie of that name, which premiers Saturday, March 6, and dramatizes the real-life story of “beauty queen gone bad” Peggy Sue Thomas.

The movie — based Ann Rule’s 2013 New York Times best-selling book Practice to Deceive — details how the 2003 murder of businessman Russel Thomas on Whidbey Island, Wash., eventually led investigators to Thomas, his estranged wife’s best friend.