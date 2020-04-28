If "Pentagon Confirms UFOs" Was on Your 2020 'Bingo' Card, Today's Your Lucky Day

Get your “Bizarre Things Happening in 2020” Bingo cards out, everybody! It’s time to talk aliens. In a bonkers turn of events, the Pentagon has officially released three short videos which appear to show UFOs rapidly moving around. You know, just totally normal stuff that is definitely not going to cause a huge stir or anything like that. If “ Pentagon confirms UFOs ” was on your Bingo card, it’s your lucky day.

The “unidentified aerial phenomena” appear to move at hypersonic speeds, flying thousands of feet above the Earth. They do not have any discernible wings, engines, or other signs of propulsion. In the video from November of 2004, we see a 40-foot-long object hovering about 50 feet above the water. The other two videos are from January of 2015 and show the “unidentified aerial phenomena” moving incredibly quickly, one racing above water and the other rotating in mid-air.

Interestingly enough, this isn’t the first time these videos — which were taken by Navy pilots — have been made available to the public. They were first published by the New York Times in 2017. In 2019, the Pentagon confirmed the veracity of the footage, essentially saying that the flying objects, which were detected in restricted military training airspace in 2004 and 2015, were not supposed to be there and were not identified as any known type of aircraft.

The three unclassified videos contain what the Pentagon is calling “unidentified aerial phenomena.” Which, like, OK Pentagon, but let’s just be real for a sec: They’re UFOs. (Fun fact: Did you know that Edward J. Ruppelt — the man who first popularized the term “UFO” — suggested the word be pronounced “yoo-fo”? It’s true! )

So, why is the Pentagon confirming these videos now?

According to the Pentagon’s statement regarding the videos , they decided to release the videos after determining that “the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena.” Since the photos have been circulating around the internet for years, the Pentagon apparently decided that it was time to officially release them.

Being officially released by the Department of Defense also lends quite a bit of credence to the videos. “DOD is releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos,” the statement continues. In other words, “These flying objects are real, and we have no idea what they are.”